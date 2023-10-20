Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 117.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.21.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Featured Stories

