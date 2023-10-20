Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $6.15

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $5.95. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 948,047 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBSW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 2.3 %

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $35,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 79.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

