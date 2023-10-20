Simon Quick Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. City State Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

