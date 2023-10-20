Simon Quick Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parker Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,066. The stock has a market cap of $296.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $182.29 and a twelve month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

