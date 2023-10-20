Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $415.27. 54,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,937. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $303.58 and a 52-week high of $462.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $426.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

