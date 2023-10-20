Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.27. 19,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,023. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $127.79 and a 52-week high of $157.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.