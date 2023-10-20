Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 7,079 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

QUAL traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $132.93. 4,343,852 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.10. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

