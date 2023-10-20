Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,959,501. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

