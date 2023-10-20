Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 248 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.60. The company had a trading volume of 60,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,009. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.05 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

