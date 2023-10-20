Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 26,054 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,054 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period.

SPDW traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,139. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

