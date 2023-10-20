Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.03. 559,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $78.57 and a 1 year high of $99.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average of $94.28.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

