SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SL Green Realty also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -42.48%.

SLG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.31.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 52,912 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 42,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

