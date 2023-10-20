Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS.
Shares of SNA opened at $252.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $201.80 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.79.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.
In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
