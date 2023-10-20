SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Cut to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SEDG. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (down previously from $254.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $113.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $113.43 and a 1 year high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,149 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,799,000 after purchasing an additional 205,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 776,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.