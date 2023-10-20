SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $253.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 131.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SEDG. Susquehanna dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price (down from $254.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $31.77 on Friday, reaching $82.21. 9,513,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,465. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $72.37 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.17.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,149 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,799,000 after purchasing an additional 205,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 776,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,384 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

