SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities raised SolarEdge Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.36.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $113.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $113.43 and a 12-month high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 13,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

