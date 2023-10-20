SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 42.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $299.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $113.43 and a 12 month high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,149 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,799,000 after acquiring an additional 205,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 776,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,896,000 after acquiring an additional 75,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

