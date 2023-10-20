Southern (NYSE:SO) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has $78.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SO opened at $66.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.53. Southern has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

