Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.90

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 2899318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

