S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is Court Place Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 2.6% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,765,000 after buying an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded down $4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.06. The company had a trading volume of 229,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.31 and a 1-year high of $428.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.14.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,514. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

