S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,514. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $357.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.88. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.31 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.14.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

