Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) versus Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and Spark Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 12.71% 11.94% 3.02% Spark Infrastructure Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dominion Energy and Spark Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 1 12 2 0 2.07 Spark Infrastructure Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dominion Energy presently has a consensus target price of $52.69, suggesting a potential upside of 29.66%. Given Dominion Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than Spark Infrastructure Group.

70.7% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dominion Energy and Spark Infrastructure Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $17.17 billion 1.98 $994.00 million $2.70 15.05 Spark Infrastructure Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Infrastructure Group.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Spark Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Gas Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas sales, transportation, gathering, storage, and distribution operations in Ohio, North Carolina, Utah, southwestern Wyoming, and southeastern Idaho that serve approximately 3.0 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. It also has nonregulated renewable natural gas facilities in operation. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 782,000 customers in the central, southern, and southwestern portions of South Carolina; and distributes natural gas to approximately 435,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Assets segment is involved in the nonregulated long-term contracted renewable electric generation and solar generation facility development operations; and gas transportation, LNG import, and storage operations, as well as in the liquefaction facility. As of December 31, 2022, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 31.0 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 78,500 miles of electric distribution lines; and 93,500 miles of gas distribution mains and related service facilities. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Spark Infrastructure Group

Spark Infrastructure Group engages in investment in regulated utility infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Victoria Power Networks, SA Power Networks, Transgrid, and Bomen Group. The Victoria Power Networks segment holds interests in CitiPower and Powercor. The SA Power Networks segment covers interests in electricity distribution in South Australia. The TransGrid segment includes interests in electricity transmission businesses in New South Wales. The Bomen Solar Farm segment owns Bomen Solar Farm HoldCo Pty Ltd. and Bomen Solar Farm Hold Trust. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

