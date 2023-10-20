SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $79.46 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

