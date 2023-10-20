SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 617.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.0 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,330,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,011. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.55 and its 200-day moving average is $180.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

