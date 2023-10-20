SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,581,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,183,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

