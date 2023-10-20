SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 257.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 957.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 183,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,113. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.