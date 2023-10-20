SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.32

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 128185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 487.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

