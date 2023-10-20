SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,562. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

