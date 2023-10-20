SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $32,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

