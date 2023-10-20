SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 554,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 446,908 shares.The stock last traded at $114.61 and had previously closed at $115.38.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.30. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

