SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,913,000 after purchasing an additional 151,772 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,577 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,599,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $441.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $465.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $410.07 and a 12-month high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

