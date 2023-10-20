SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Holdings Lowered by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 44,420 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 963,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,275,000 after acquiring an additional 416,547 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,653,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000.

KRE stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

