S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Announces Earnings Results

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.80 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

