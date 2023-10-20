Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 60.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

