Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Financial Comparison

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starbox Group has a beta of 3.47, meaning that its share price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and Starbox Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $337.37 million 2.69 -$71.49 million ($0.44) -54.52 Starbox Group $7.19 million 6.76 $3.60 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Starbox Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fiverr International.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fiverr International and Starbox Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 3 7 0 2.70 Starbox Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiverr International currently has a consensus target price of $40.20, indicating a potential upside of 67.57%. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Starbox Group.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and Starbox Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -4.87% -6.33% -1.84% Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Starbox Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Starbox Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Starbox Group beats Fiverr International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing solution; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants. The company operates GETBATS website and mobile app that feature cash rebates from merchants in over 20 industries, such as automotive, beauty and health, books and media, electronics, fashion, food and beverages, groceries and pets, home and living, and sports and entertainment; SEEBATS website and mobile app, a video streaming platform, which designs and optimizes online advertisements, and distribute advertisements for various industries, including luxury property development, medical services, retail jewelry sales, and real estate agencies; and PAYBATS websites and mobile app, an e-payment solution that provides payment solutions to merchants. In addition, it offers network marketing services. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

