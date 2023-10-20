Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $94.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.10. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

