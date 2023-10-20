Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,901 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 562.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 22,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 328,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 66,059 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $94.67. 911,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,133,461. The company has a market capitalization of $108.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.10.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.