Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) to Issue GBX 1.38 Dividend

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of SWEF stock opened at GBX 88.96 ($1.09) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £351.93 million and a P/E ratio of 1,274.29. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93.98 ($1.15).

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

