Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives C$45.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.56.

STLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$33.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.38. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$32.51 and a twelve month high of C$60.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

