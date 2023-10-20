Stem (NYSE:STEM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.40

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 707601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Stem in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Stem Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $559.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.13.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Buzby bought 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 620,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,827.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Buzby purchased 62,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $298,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 620,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,827.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 9.2% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 171,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Stem by 35.4% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 77,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

