Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Stepan Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Stepan stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.00. 11,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average is $89.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.85. Stepan has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $114.97.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.32%.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

In related news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $51,442.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stepan by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,308,000 after acquiring an additional 125,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stepan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,007,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

