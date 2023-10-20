Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $68.01, but opened at $65.18. Stepan shares last traded at $65.14, with a volume of 9,059 shares.

The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). Stepan had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. CL King upgraded shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stepan news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $51,442.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,209.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stepan

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 23.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 226.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 86.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 306.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.24.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Stories

