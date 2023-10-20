StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CORR opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

