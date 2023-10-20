StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Stock Performance
DGLY opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $9.40.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.
