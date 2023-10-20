StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

