StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Down 13.0 %

NYSE TRT opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,686 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

