StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Trading Down 13.0 %
NYSE TRT opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.32.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter.
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
