StockNews.com Downgrades IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMAX. Benchmark boosted their target price on IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. IMAX has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a market cap of $983.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. IMAX had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $66,733.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth about $14,316,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth about $11,180,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $7,101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IMAX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in IMAX by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 388,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

