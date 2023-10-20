StockNews.com Downgrades Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VNOM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.64.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.83. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 19,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,168,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,721,000 after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $9,800,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,400,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

