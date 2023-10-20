StockNews.com Downgrades Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,318,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,008,000 after buying an additional 1,476,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after buying an additional 1,246,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,940,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,962,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,815,000 after buying an additional 1,128,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,430,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

