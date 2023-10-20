StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hawthorn Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 71,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

